UrduPoint.com

Six People Arrested In Turkey For Alleged Spying Come From Russia's Chechnya - Source

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 11th October 2021 | 05:50 PM

Six People Arrested in Turkey for Alleged Spying Come From Russia's Chechnya - Source

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2021) The six people arrested in Turkey for alleged espionage and planning an attack on foreign citizens are from Russia's Chechen Republic, a police source told Sputnik on Monday.

The CNN Turk broadcaster reported on Saturday, citing the country's police, the arrest of six people with Russian passports who allegedly plotted to attack foreigners and tried to obtain classified data.

The police are said to have seized weapons, documents on electronic devices, and Russian passports while searching them.

"All six arrested are Russians from Chechnya," the source said.

This information has not yet been officially confirmed by Turkish law enforcement authorities.

Related Topics

Attack Police Russia Turkey Chechen Republic All From

Recent Stories

Local Sharjah Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Manag ..

Local Sharjah Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Team updates memorial se ..

10 minutes ago
 We aim to highlight UAE&#039;s efforts to create s ..

We aim to highlight UAE&#039;s efforts to create sustainable future: Dulsco

25 minutes ago
 UVAS pays rich tribute to Nuclear Scientist Dr AQ ..

UVAS pays rich tribute to Nuclear Scientist Dr AQ Khan

46 minutes ago
 Export credit agencies of UAE and Italy review joi ..

Export credit agencies of UAE and Italy review joint initiatives in strategic se ..

48 minutes ago
 India Confirms Modi to Participate in G20 Summit o ..

India Confirms Modi to Participate in G20 Summit on Afghanistan

50 minutes ago
 122 more dengue confirmed cases reported in last ..

122 more dengue confirmed cases reported in last 48 hours

50 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.