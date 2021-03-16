UrduPoint.com
Six People Dead, 39 Injured In Traffic Accident In Eastern Taiwan - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 16th March 2021 | 10:11 PM

Six People Dead, 39 Injured in Traffic Accident in Eastern Taiwan - Reports

Six people died and 39 got injured in a traffic accident in eastern Taiwan on Tuesday, the Xinhua news agency reported, citing a local fire department

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2021) Six people died and 39 got injured in a traffic accident in eastern Taiwan on Tuesday, the Xinhua news agency reported, citing a local fire department.

Earlier in the day, a tourist bus driving from the Hualien county to Taipei crashed into a hillside along a highway, according to the agency.

The bus carried 45 people at the time of the accident.

The fire department stated that nine injured are in critical condition.

The cause of the accident is being investigated.

