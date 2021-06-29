UrduPoint.com
Six People Dead After Ship Sank Off Indonesia's Bali - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 29th June 2021 | 11:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2021) Six people died as a passenger ship sank off the coast of Indonesia's Bali, Xinhua news agency reported on Tuesday, citing the head of the local police station.

Reportedly, the ship was carrying 41 passengers and 15 crew members on board.

It was en route to Gilimanuk port on Bali, but sank before reaching the destination, the news agency said.

"Six people were killed, including three males and three females," the police chief was cited as saying by Xinhua.

According to AP news agency, seven people have been reported missing.

The rescue operations are currently underway.

