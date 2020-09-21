UrduPoint.com
Six People Dead In Armed Attack In Southwestern Colombia - Mayor

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 21st September 2020 | 05:09 PM

Six people have been killed in an armed attack in Colombia's municipality of Buenos Aires, in the southwestern department of Cauca, Mayor Oscar Edwin Lopez said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2020) Six people have been killed in an armed attack in Colombia's municipality of Buenos Aires, in the southwestern department of Cauca, Mayor Oscar Edwin Lopez said.

The Tiempo newspaper reports that the incident took place at a local cockfighting pit on Sunday, with attackers using rifles and grenades.

Six young people are said to have been killed.

"We were told that six violent deaths had been registered in the Munchique district of our municipality, Buenos Aires, Cauca," Lopez said, according to the news outlet.

The mayor added that the municipality was expecting an investigation by the proper authorities.

