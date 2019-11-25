Six People Dead In Fire At Residential Building Near Peru's Capital - Reports
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 25th November 2019 | 06:37 PM
A fire that occurred in a residential building in Callao, a working-class district near Peru's capital, has claimed the lives of six people, media reported on Monday
According to Radio Nacional del Peru, the fire broke out on Sunday morning in a five-story building in Callao.
According to reports, two small children, one adult and three senior citizens were among the victims.
The fire was caused by an electrical short-circuit.
The residential building, which housed forty people, completely burned down, leaving its former occupants without a home.
Reports also indicated that two firefighters were injured during the incident.