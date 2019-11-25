UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Six People Dead In Fire At Residential Building Near Peru's Capital - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 25th November 2019 | 06:37 PM

Six People Dead in Fire at Residential Building Near Peru's Capital - Reports

A fire that occurred in a residential building in Callao, a working-class district near Peru's capital, has claimed the lives of six people, media reported on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2019) A fire that occurred in a residential building in Callao, a working-class district near Peru's capital, has claimed the lives of six people, media reported on Monday.

According to Radio Nacional del Peru, the fire broke out on Sunday morning in a five-story building in Callao.

According to reports, two small children, one adult and three senior citizens were among the victims.

The fire was caused by an electrical short-circuit.

The residential building, which housed forty people, completely burned down, leaving its former occupants without a home.

Reports also indicated that two firefighters were injured during the incident.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Callao Peru Sunday Media

Recent Stories

Punjab CM Buzdar meets PM again within 24 hours, s ..

12 minutes ago

26 minutes ago

Fake accounts case: NAB files reference against Za ..

29 minutes ago

University of Sharjah organises 4th International ..

41 minutes ago

SECP cracks down on companies involved in illegal, ..

4 minutes ago

Greece Pledges Accommodation, Care for 4,000 Homel ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.