Six People Dead in Landslide in Nepal - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2019) At least six people have died and another two have been injured in a landslide in the central part of Nepal, local media reported on Tuesday.

On Monday night, continuous rain caused a landslide in two remote areas of Gulmi district, the spokesman of the district's police force said as cited by The Himalayan Times newspaper.

The rescue efforts are inhibited due to the temporary failure of the phone network and poor roads, the police said.

Nepal's landscape is known for being prone to landslides, especially during rain seasons. As of July 19, 90 people died, 41 others were injured and 29 were reported missing as a result of the ongoing Monsoon rains, according to the country's National Emergency Operation Center.