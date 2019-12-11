UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Six People Dead Including 2 Suspects In New Jersey Shooting - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 35 seconds ago Wed 11th December 2019 | 02:50 AM

Six People Dead Including 2 Suspects in New Jersey Shooting - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2019) Six people are dead including four victims and two suspects after a shooting in the state of New Jersey, media reported.

A total of six people are dead after a shooting in the city of Jersey City, NBC New York reported on Tuesday citing officials and law enforcement sources.

The victims include one police officer and three civilians in addition to the now deceased two suspects, the report said.

At least one other civilian and two police officers were wounded by the gunfire but are in stable condition, the report said.

Related Topics

Dead Police New York Media

Recent Stories

National and Reserve Service Authority, Office of ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Gahwa Championships witness qualitative ..

2 hours ago

US blacklists former Malir SSP Rao Anwar for alleg ..

2 hours ago

Charter of New Alliance of Virtue / Full Text/

2 hours ago

Fourth Meeting of Task Force on Combating Terroris ..

3 hours ago

Federal cabinet denies Maryam Nawaz's travel to ab ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.