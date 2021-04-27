Six People Detained in Denmark on Suspicion of Supporting Terrorism - Police

MURMANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2021) The Danish police have arrested six people suspected of supporting the terrorist organization Islamic State (IS, banned in Russia), the local law enforcement service said on Tuesday.

"The arrests were jointly conducted by police intelligence and the Copenhagen police. On Tuesday they conducted the arrest operation as well as the search of several addresses in Copenhagen and Aarhus," the South Jutland police said in a statement.

All of the arrested are men aged from 27 to 35. Two of them are suspected of traveling to Syria in 2014 and being recruited by IS, which violates the country's laws against terrorist recruitment.

One of them, a 29-year-old man from the Aarhus area, is also suspected of trying once again to enter Syria in 2015 and financing terrorism. Similar charges have been made against four other suspects, who are said to have served as middlemen for delivering the funds to IS.

A court will decide on a preventive measure for five of them later in the day; the session will take place behind closed doors.