UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Six People Detained In Denmark On Suspicion Of Supporting Terrorism - Police

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 27th April 2021 | 05:40 PM

Six People Detained in Denmark on Suspicion of Supporting Terrorism - Police

MURMANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2021) The Danish police have arrested six people suspected of supporting the terrorist organization Islamic State (IS, banned in Russia), the local law enforcement service said on Tuesday.

"The arrests were jointly conducted by  police intelligence and the Copenhagen police. On Tuesday they conducted the arrest operation as well as the search of several addresses in Copenhagen and Aarhus," the South Jutland police said in a statement.

All of the arrested are men aged from 27 to 35. Two of them are suspected of traveling to Syria in 2014 and being recruited by IS, which violates the country's laws against terrorist recruitment.

One of them, a 29-year-old man from the Aarhus area, is also suspected of trying once again to enter Syria in 2015 and financing terrorism. Similar charges have been made against four other suspects, who are said to have served as middlemen for delivering the funds to IS.

A court will decide on a preventive measure for five of them later in the day; the session will take place behind closed doors.

Related Topics

Terrorist Police Syria Russia Man 2015 From Court

Recent Stories

Bilawal criticizes PM for having separate laws for ..

13 minutes ago

Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority revenue hits AED544. ..

16 minutes ago

Reference filed against former president Asif Ali ..

17 minutes ago

President urges CII to play role for womenâ€™s rig ..

29 minutes ago

82,161 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

31 minutes ago

Frontline Heroes Office announces higher education ..

46 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.