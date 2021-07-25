Six People Detained in London During Anti-Lockdown Protest, Four Officers Injured - Police

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2021) At least four police officers were injured and six people were detained during anti-lockdown and anti-vaccine demonstrations in London, Commander Catherine Roper, the Metropolitan Police crime prevention, inclusion and engagement lead, said.

"The mostly peaceful demonstrations in Central London have finished. My thanks to the crowds who engaged with us and my colleagues for their hard work. There were 6 arrests for a range of offences and unacceptably 4 officers injured. I wish them a speedy recovery," Roper said on Twitter late on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, she tweeted that one demonstrator was arrested after throwing a bottle at police officers.

Coronavirus restrictions were lifted in the United Kingdom on July 19, although authorities still recommend wearing face masks and using the NHS Covid-Pass, which demonstrates proof of vaccination or a negative coronavirus test result.

On Saturday, five days after the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions, thousands of people gathered in central London to protest against vaccination and the coronavirus pass.