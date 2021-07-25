UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Six People Detained In London During Anti-Lockdown Protest, Four Officers Injured - Police

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 51 seconds ago Sun 25th July 2021 | 03:50 AM

Six People Detained in London During Anti-Lockdown Protest, Four Officers Injured - Police

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2021) At least four police officers were injured and six people were detained during anti-lockdown and anti-vaccine demonstrations in London, Commander Catherine Roper, the Metropolitan Police crime prevention, inclusion and engagement lead, said.

"The mostly peaceful demonstrations in Central London have finished. My thanks to the crowds who engaged with us and my colleagues for their hard work. There were 6 arrests for a range of offences and unacceptably 4 officers injured. I wish them a speedy recovery," Roper said on Twitter late on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, she tweeted that one demonstrator was arrested after throwing a bottle at police officers.

Coronavirus restrictions were lifted in the United Kingdom on July 19, although authorities still recommend wearing face masks and using the NHS Covid-Pass, which demonstrates proof of vaccination or a negative coronavirus test result.

On Saturday, five days after the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions, thousands of people gathered in central London to protest against vaccination and the coronavirus pass.

Related Topics

Injured Protest Police Twitter London Lead United Kingdom July Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid issues Decree forming Emirati ..

6 hours ago

UAE sends emergency medical aid to Rwanda

6 hours ago

UAE sends plane carrying 56 tonnes of medical supp ..

7 hours ago

Over 39,000 Indians tested positive for COVID-19

10 hours ago

United Arab Emirates re-affirms long-standing comm ..

11 hours ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 193 million, dea ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.