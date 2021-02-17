UrduPoint.com
Six People Detained In Russia's Crimea Over Suspected Links To Hizb Ut-Tahrir - Lawyer

Six people were detained in different districts across Russia's Crimea over suspected links to the Hizb ut-Tahrir pan-Islamist organization (banned in Russia), lawyer Emil Kurbedinov told Sputnik on Wednesday

"Searches were conducted in seven houses ... in different districts across Crimea. Six people were detained, one person was released.

Some of the detained people were questioned, while investigative action was initiated against some others. They are suspected of organizing activities linked to Hizb ut-Tahrir. A decision on pre-trial restrictions is expected today," Kurbedinov, a lawyer of one of the detainees, said.

According to the lawyer, all the six persons are suspected of committing a crime described in Part 1 of Article 205.5 of the Russian Criminal Code (Organization of activities of a terrorist organization and participation in these activities).

