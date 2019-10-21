Six People Detained, Three Injured in Catalan Protests on Sunday - Reports

At least six protesters were arrested and three more were injured on Sunday during the seventh consecutive day of protests, which broke out in Spain's semi-autonomous Catalonia region, following the jailing of Catalan separatist leaders, media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2019) At least six protesters were arrested and three more were injured on Sunday during the seventh consecutive day of protests, which broke out in Spain 's semi-autonomous Catalonia region, following the jailing of Catalan separatist leaders, media reported.

According to the La Vanguardia newspaper, Mossos d'Esquadra, the autonomous police force of Catalonia, arrested one person in Barcelona, while two others were detained by the National Police. The Catalan Police also detained two people in Lleida and one person in Girona, the publication said, citing law enforcement authorities.

The news outlet noted that Sunday became the most peaceful day since the beginning of the protests, and highways and railroad stations have been functioning without interruption since Monday morning.

Meanwhile, the Spanish emergency medical services said on Twitter that the three people who were injured during the protests had received medical treatment.

Catalonia has been marred by public unrest since October 14. Mass demonstrations began after the Spanish Supreme Court sentenced to lengthy prison terms several Catalan politicians involved in organizing the unauthorized 2017 independence referendum in the semi-autonomous region.

Hundreds of people, including 300 policemen, have been injured and around 200 detained since the beginning of the protests.