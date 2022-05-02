Six People Die in Building Collapse in Nigeria - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2022) At least six people died as a result of a building collapsing in Nigeria's southwestern state of Lagos, Nigerian media reported on Monday, citing authorities.

The Nation newspaper said, citing the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), that a three-story building collapsed on Sunday night in the densely-populated Ebute-Metta area.

The six bodies recovered from the debris belong to three men and three women, with search and rescue operations continuing, NEMA coordinator Ibrahim Farinloye was cited as saying.