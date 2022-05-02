UrduPoint.com

Six People Die In Building Collapse In Nigeria - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 02, 2022 | 03:03 PM

Six People Die in Building Collapse in Nigeria - Reports

At least six people died as a result of a building collapsing in Nigeria's southwestern state of Lagos, Nigerian media reported on Monday, citing authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2022) At least six people died as a result of a building collapsing in Nigeria's southwestern state of Lagos, Nigerian media reported on Monday, citing authorities.

The Nation newspaper said, citing the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), that a three-story building collapsed on Sunday night in the densely-populated Ebute-Metta area.

The six bodies recovered from the debris belong to three men and three women, with search and rescue operations continuing, NEMA coordinator Ibrahim Farinloye was cited as saying.

Related Topics

Died Nema Lagos Nigeria Women Sunday Media From

Recent Stories

U19 City Cricket Association tournament schedule a ..

U19 City Cricket Association tournament schedule announced

1 minute ago
 Danish Embassy in Kiev Resumes Operation - Foreign ..

Danish Embassy in Kiev Resumes Operation - Foreign Minister

4 minutes ago
 Samina Pirzada raises voice for early elections

Samina Pirzada raises voice for early elections

16 minutes ago
 ANF foils bid to smuggle over three kg Ice abroad

ANF foils bid to smuggle over three kg Ice abroad

12 minutes ago
 Spain says mobile phones of PM, defence min tapped ..

Spain says mobile phones of PM, defence min tapped

12 minutes ago
 Ukrainian Forces Leave Bodies of Killed Soldiers i ..

Ukrainian Forces Leave Bodies of Killed Soldiers in Battlefield - Luhansk People ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.