Open Menu

Six People Die In Small Plane Crash In Southern Canada - Police

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 30, 2023 | 11:00 AM

Six People Die in Small Plane Crash in Southern Canada - Police

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2023) Six people have died in a small plane crash in a mountainous area west of Canadian city of Calgary on Friday night, the local police said.

The contact with passengers on board the plane was lost shortly after the aircraft took off, and hours later, when the plane was reported overdue, Royal Canadian Air Force plane was dispatched to look for the missing aircraft and searchers located it about 100 km (62 miles) west of Calgary, the police said.

The search confirmed that five passengers and one pilot on board the plane had not survived, the police added in a statement.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, the police said.

Related Topics

Police Died Calgary

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 July 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 July 2023

2 hours ago
 UAE President receives phone calls offering condol ..

UAE President receives phone calls offering condolences on passing of Saeed bin ..

10 hours ago
 King of Malaysia receives UAE Ambassador on occasi ..

King of Malaysia receives UAE Ambassador on occasion of end of his tenure

12 hours ago
 UAE President receives condolences for third day o ..

UAE President receives condolences for third day on passing of Saeed bin Zayed

12 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler condoles King Salman over passing o ..

Fujairah Ruler condoles King Salman over passing of Prince Turki bin Mohmmed

12 hours ago
Fujairah Ruler condoles King Salman over passing o ..

Fujairah Ruler condoles King Salman over passing of Prince Turki bin Mohmmed

15 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler condoles King Salman over passing of P ..

Ajman Ruler condoles King Salman over passing of Prince Turki bin Mohmmed

15 hours ago
 MoF issues Cabinet Decision on Executive Regulatio ..

MoF issues Cabinet Decision on Executive Regulation of New Tax Procedures Law

15 hours ago
 MoF announces new cabinet decision setting additio ..

MoF announces new cabinet decision setting additional conditions for investment ..

15 hours ago
 MoF announces schedule of administrative penalties ..

MoF announces schedule of administrative penalties for corporate tax violations

15 hours ago
 UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President o ..

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President of Maldives

17 hours ago

More Stories From World