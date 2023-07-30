Six People Die in Small Plane Crash in Southern Canada - Police

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2023) Six people have died in a small plane crash in a mountainous area west of Canadian city of Calgary on Friday night, the local police said.

The contact with passengers on board the plane was lost shortly after the aircraft took off, and hours later, when the plane was reported overdue, Royal Canadian Air Force plane was dispatched to look for the missing aircraft and searchers located it about 100 km (62 miles) west of Calgary, the police said.

The search confirmed that five passengers and one pilot on board the plane had not survived, the police added in a statement.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, the police said.