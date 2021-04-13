UrduPoint.com
Six People Die Of Suspected Carbon Monoxide Poisoning In Mongolia

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 13th April 2021 | 02:15 PM

Six people die of suspected carbon monoxide poisoning in Mongolia

Six people aged 22 to 46 were killed in a suspected carbon monoxide poisoning in northern Mongolia, the country's national police agency reported on Tuesday

ULAN BATOR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :Six people aged 22 to 46 were killed in a suspected carbon monoxide poisoning in northern Mongolia, the country's national police agency reported on Tuesday.

On Monday afternoon, local police received a report that six people lost their lives in Mandal soum (administrative subdivision) of Selenge province.

The deceased reportedly went to the forest to collect cedar nuts and died while sleeping in a truck.

More Stories From World

