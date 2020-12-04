Six People Died in Kabul After Using Intoxicants - Interior Ministry

Six people have died in Kabul from the use of intoxicating substances over the last 24 hours, Tariq Arian, the spokesperson for the Afghan Interior Ministry said Friday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2020) Six people have died in Kabul from the use of intoxicating substances over the last 24 hours, Tariq Arian, the spokesperson for the Afghan Interior Ministry said Friday.

"Last night, four people, including a woman, spent the night in a container and their bodies were recovered in the morning.

Preliminary information indicates that they used intoxicants. Tonight, several young people get into a fight while intoxicated and two of them are killed," Arian said.

The official called for collective and cultural work to prevent incidents like those from happening again, stressing the role of families as well as social and academic environments.