UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Six People Died In Kabul After Using Intoxicants - Interior Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 04th December 2020 | 11:52 PM

Six People Died in Kabul After Using Intoxicants - Interior Ministry

Six people have died in Kabul from the use of intoxicating substances over the last 24 hours, Tariq Arian, the spokesperson for the Afghan Interior Ministry said Friday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2020) Six people have died in Kabul from the use of intoxicating substances over the last 24 hours, Tariq Arian, the spokesperson for the Afghan Interior Ministry said Friday.

"Last night, four people, including a woman, spent the night in a container and their bodies were recovered in the morning.

Preliminary information indicates that they used intoxicants. Tonight, several young people get into a fight while intoxicated and two of them are killed," Arian said.

The official called for collective and cultural work to prevent incidents like those from happening again, stressing the role of families as well as social and academic environments.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Kabul Interior Ministry Died Young Women From

Recent Stories

Ali Muhammad asks Opposition to play role in Parli ..

2 minutes ago

Klopp accuses Premier League chiefs of 'ignoring p ..

2 minutes ago

Putin, Russian Security Council Discuss Situation ..

2 minutes ago

WHO's Ryan Says No Prospect of Vaccines Ending Spr ..

18 minutes ago

Chubais Becomes Putin's Special Envoy for Relation ..

19 minutes ago

NCM warns of fog formations, poor visibility

54 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.