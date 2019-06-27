UrduPoint.com
Thu 27th June 2019 | 09:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2019) Six people have been hospitalized after an emergency landing of the Russian An-24 passenger plane in the city of Nizhneangarsk, located in the county's Republic of Buryatia, a spokeswoman of the Russian Federal Air Transport Agency told Sputnik on Thursday.

The accident took place earlier on Thursday.

The press secretary of the regional head said the aircraft took off from the Nizhneangarsk to Ulan-Ude early in the day, soon after which one of its engines failed. The crew decided to return to the airport. The press secretary said that two pilots had been killed, seven people had been injured and 43 people had been rescued after the accident.

"The An-24 plane went outside the runway. Forty-two passengers, including one child, have been evacuated. Six people are in a hospital," the spokeswoman said, noting that the authorities were clarifying the number of people deceased in the accident.

