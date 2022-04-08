UrduPoint.com

Six People In Serious, Critical Condition Hospitalized After Terrorist Attack In Tel Aviv

Faizan Hashmi Published April 08, 2022 | 12:10 AM

Six People in Serious, Critical Condition Hospitalized After Terrorist Attack in Tel Aviv

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2022) Six injured people in serious and critical condition were taken to hospital as a result of a terrorist attack in the center of Tel Aviv, according to Magen David Adom Ambulance Service doctors.

Earlier, state-run broadcaster KAN reported, citing eyewitnesses, that at least four had been wounded as a result of shooting on Dizengoff Street in Tel Aviv.

"Update - MDA EMTs and Paramedics are treating and conveying to Ichilov Hospital 6 shooting victims: 2 in critical condition, 1 conscious in serious condition and 3 in moderate condition. Several patients with stress symptoms are being treated on scene," the doctors said in a statement.

Media reported that the shooting was carried out in several places. One of the attackers was neutralized. It is noted that one of the shooters has not yet been detained, the police urge citizens not to leave their homes.

