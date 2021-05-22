UrduPoint.com
Six People, Including 4 Children, Die As Result Of Fire In Russia's Udmurtia - Authorities

Muhammad Irfan 9 seconds ago Sat 22nd May 2021 | 04:40 AM

Six People, Including 4 Children, Die as Result of Fire in Russia's Udmurtia - Authorities

UFA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2021) Two adults and four children have died as a result of a fire that hit a private wooden house in Russia's Republic of Udmurtia, the regional department of the Investigative Committee said on Saturday.

The blaze resulted in the collapse of the building's roof. It was extinguished by firefighters at about 21:00 GMT.

"At 11:50 p.m. [19:50 GMT], a fire erupted in a residential house in the village of Nylga of the Uvinsky District. Six bodies are found at the site: these are likely to be members of the family that lived there: a 36-year-old man, a 32-year-old woman, and four children, aged 12, 11, 8 years and a year-old baby,"  the committee said in a statement.

Causes of the incident remain unknown.

More Stories From World

