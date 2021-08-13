MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2021) The number of people killed in a shooting incident in the UK city of Plymouth has risen to six, with the death toll including the suspected attacker, regional police said.

"Six fatalities reported including suspect. Police were called to a serious firearms incident in Biddick Drive, in the Keyham area of Plymouth at around 6.

10pm [17:10 GMT] today [Thursday 12 August]," the Devon & Cornwall Police said on Facebook.

"Following attendance at the scene, two females and two males were deceased at the scene. A further male, believed to be the offender, was also deceased at the scene. All are believed to have died from gunshot wounds. Another female treated at the scene for gunshot wounds, died a short time later in hospital," police added.

Exact causes of the incident remain unknown, but police stress that this was not an act of terrorism.