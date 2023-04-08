Close
Six People Including Teenagers Injured In Shooting On South Carolina Beach

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 08, 2023 | 02:40 PM

Six People Including Teenagers Injured in Shooting on South Carolina Beach

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2023) Six people, most of whom are believed to be teenagers, were injured in a shooting on a beach in the city of Isle of Palms in the US state of South Carolina, local police said.

According to police reports, a large crowd of high-school students celebrating a Senior Skip Day, an unofficial day off, gathered on the beach in Isle of Palms, and there were several altercations before the shots were fired at around 5:20 p.

m. (21:20 GMT) on Friday.

"During one of those altercations, there were several shots that were fired. At this point, we have about six individuals that we know were shot," a police spokesman said in a video posted on local police department's social media, specifying that most of the people that were injured are "probably in their teens" and "around the age of 18."

The injured have been hospitalized, the spokesman said.

