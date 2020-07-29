KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2020) Six people were injured and two others were killed in a roadside bomb explosion in Afghanistan's western province of Herat, spokesman for Herat police chief Abdul Ahad Walizada said on Wednesday.

The bomb was attached to a car with a gas burning system that caught fire after the explosion in the Haji Abbas area around 19:00 p.m. local time (14:30 GMT), the police said.

Meanwhile, spokesman for the provincial public health department Mohammad Rafiq Sherzai said three people were killed and four others, including women and children, were injured in the blast.