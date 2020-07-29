UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Six People Injured, 2 Killed In Roadside Bomb Blast In Afghanistan's West - Local Police

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 29th July 2020 | 10:40 PM

Six People Injured, 2 Killed in Roadside Bomb Blast in Afghanistan's West - Local Police

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2020) Six people were injured and two others were killed in a roadside bomb explosion in Afghanistan's western province of Herat, spokesman for Herat police chief Abdul Ahad Walizada said on Wednesday.

The bomb was attached to a car with a gas burning system that caught fire after the explosion in the Haji Abbas area around 19:00 p.m. local time (14:30 GMT), the police said.

Meanwhile, spokesman for the provincial public health department Mohammad Rafiq Sherzai said three people were killed and four others, including women and children, were injured in the blast.

Related Topics

Injured Afghanistan Fire Police Car Herat Women Gas P

Recent Stories

Minister of Economy reviews Interim Committee’s ..

16 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Zayed pledges to continue implementing ..

46 minutes ago

Corniche Hospital&#039;s staff becomes second fami ..

46 minutes ago

ADCB reports net profit of AED1.436 billion in H2- ..

1 hour ago

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs two remote meetings of E ..

1 hour ago

India ends night curfew

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.