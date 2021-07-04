Six People Injured After Explosion at Chemical Factory in India - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2021) At least six people were injured due to an explosion in a chemical factory in Palghar district in the Indian western state of Maharashtra, while about 30 workers manages to escape the blast, national media reported on Sunday.

The blast took place late on Saturday in the air handling unit at the plant of Bharat Chemicals company, which produces paracetamol and other chemicals, The Times of India reported.

There is no clear information on what caused the blast. The police classified it as an accident, according to the newspaper.