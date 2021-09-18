Six People Injured by Car Crashing Into Restaurant Terrace in Northern France - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

Six people have been injured when a car crashed into a restaurant terrace in the northern French department of Seine-et-Marne, the BFMTV broadcaster reported, citing a police source

The accident occurred at about 4 p.m.

local time (14:00 GMT) near the Palace of Fontainebleau.

The police arrested a female driver who may be known in the commune of Melun for having psychiatric problems.

The severity of the victims' injuries is currently unknown.

An investigation into the incident has been opened.