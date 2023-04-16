Six People Injured During Ukrainian Troops' Shelling of Donetsk on Easter Night - DPR

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2023) At least six people were injured as a result of Ukrainian troops' shelling of central Donetsk, carried out on Orthodox Easter night, Denis Pushilin, the acting head of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), said.

Ukrainian troops shelled the city of Donetsk four times overnight, targeting the city's Voroshylovskyi, Kirovskyi and Kyivskyi districts, according to the DPR mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of issues related to Ukraine's war crimes (JCCC).

A Sputnik correspondent reported that some of the rockets landed near the Svyato-Preobrazhenskyy cathedral in central Donetsk, where the Orthodox Easter service was taking place (Orthodox Christians are celebrating Easter this year on April 16).

One woman died in her car near the cathedral.

"Toward the morning on Easter night, when the parishioners were at the service, the enemy attacked the center of Donetsk, in the area of the Preobrazhenskyy cathedral. At the moment, we know of one dead and six injured," Pushilin said on Telegram on Sunday.

He added that the Ukrainian shelling resulted in a fire at a local kindergarten. An indoor farmers' market, stores and a pharmacy sustained damage.