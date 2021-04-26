UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Six People Injured In Car Bomb Blast In Eastern Afghanistan - Eyewitness

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 26th April 2021 | 12:30 PM

Six People Injured in Car Bomb Blast in Eastern Afghanistan - Eyewitness

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2021) At least three Afghan police officers and three civilians were injured in a car bomb blast in the country's eastern Nangarhar province, an eyewitness told Sputnik on Monday.

According to the eyewitness, the bomb installed on a police Ranger vehicle exploded in front of the refugee department near Mastofat square in the provincial capital of Jalalabad.

There are two women among those injured.

Bomb attacks and clashes continue to ravage Afghanistan despite the launch of the Kabul-Taliban peace talks in Qatar's Doha last September. The Afghan military continues to regularly report on its special operations against Taliban operatives, who are now said to control some three-fourths of the Afghan land.

Related Topics

Taliban Injured Afghanistan Police Bomb Blast Vehicle Car Qatar Jalalabad Doha September Women Refugee

Recent Stories

Rashid Al Balooshi wins NAS Cycling Championship r ..

16 minutes ago

Punjab govt launches Kisan Card for farmers

49 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy Bold Operations At Sea To Rescue Str ..

53 minutes ago

IHC acquires 40% stake in Response Plus Medical se ..

1 hour ago

Cambridge exams begin today in Pakistan under stri ..

1 hour ago

Local Press: COVID-hit India needs the world&#039; ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.