Six People Injured in Car Bomb Blast in Eastern Afghanistan - Eyewitness

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2021) At least three Afghan police officers and three civilians were injured in a car bomb blast in the country's eastern Nangarhar province, an eyewitness told Sputnik on Monday.

According to the eyewitness, the bomb installed on a police Ranger vehicle exploded in front of the refugee department near Mastofat square in the provincial capital of Jalalabad.

There are two women among those injured.

Bomb attacks and clashes continue to ravage Afghanistan despite the launch of the Kabul-Taliban peace talks in Qatar's Doha last September. The Afghan military continues to regularly report on its special operations against Taliban operatives, who are now said to control some three-fourths of the Afghan land.