Six People Injured in Clash in Kabul Hotel Hosting Jamiat-e-Islami Summit - Source

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2021) Six people were injured in a clash that erupted after gunmen opened fire on a hotel in the Afghan capital of Kabul that hosted a summit of the Jamiat-e-Islami political party, a source close to the police told Sputnik on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, guards of Afghan politicians Jan Ahmad and Amanullah Guzaar opened the fire, as they wanted to disrupt the gathering, which Attahammad Noor organized to discuss future leadership pf the political party.