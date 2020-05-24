UrduPoint.com
Six People Injured In Earthquake In Southwestern Iran - Red Crescent

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 24th May 2020 | 07:10 PM

Six People Injured in Earthquake in Southwestern Iran - Red Crescent

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2020) Six people have been injured in an earthquake that hit southwestern Iran earlier in the day, the Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) said on Sunday.

"The quake has left six injured in Gachsaran, while fleeing after the quake.

The injured people received help. No one needed to be sent to medical centers," the IRCS said in a statement.

The 5.2 magnitude earthquake occurred on Sunday, at 09:11 GMT, with its epicenter located 9.3 miles off the city of Gachsaran, in the Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad province.

