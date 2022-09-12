UrduPoint.com

Six People Injured In Istanbul Mall Shooting - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published September 12, 2022 | 09:00 AM

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2022) At least six people, including Azerbaijani and Iranian citizens, were injured in a shooting inside a shopping mall in Istanbul, Turkey, the Sabah daily newspaper reported on Monday.

An argument broke out between two groups of people at the Sariyer mall and the dispute quickly escalated into a fight with the parties involved eventually opening fire on each other, the Turkish newspaper said.

Six people, including four Azerbaijani nationals, one Iranian and one Turkish citizen, were injured as a result of the incident, which was caught on surveillance cameras, the Sabah said, specifying that the Iranian citizen was a bystander, not involved in the conflict.

One of the injured was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

