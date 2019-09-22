Six People Injured In Shooting In US City Of Indianapolis - Reports
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 22nd September 2019 | 04:30 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2019) Six people were injured as a result of a shooting in the center of the US city of Indianapolis, media reported on Sunday.
The police confirmed that it was investigating a shooting near the Steak N Shake restaurant on Maryland Street, according the CBS4 WTTV channel.
The gunshots were reportedly heard at about 11:20 p.m. local time on Saturday (03:20 GMT).
The injured, including adults and juveniles, were taken to a local hospital for treatment.