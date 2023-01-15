UrduPoint.com

Six People Injured In Shooting Outside London Church - Police

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 15, 2023 | 03:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2023) The number of people injured in the shooting that occurred near a church in London on Saturday has gone up to six, London's Metropolitan Police says.

On Saturday, the police said in a statement that four people - a seven-year-old child and three women, aged 48, 54 and 41 - were injured in a shooting that took place outside a church where a funeral service was taking place.

"We have now confirmed that six people were injured in a shooting in Phoenix Road, NW1 earlier this afternoon. Among them is a seven-year-old girl who is in a life-threatening condition in hospital," the Metropolitan Police said in a later update on Twitter.

According to the preliminary police investigation, shots were fired near the church from a moving vehicle that drove away from the scene.

No arrests have been made so far and the investigation continues.

