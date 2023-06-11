UrduPoint.com

Six People Injured In Shooting Outside Nightclub In Houston - Police

Muhammad Irfan Published June 11, 2023

Six People Injured in Shooting Outside Nightclub in Houston - Police

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2023) A shooting in a parking lot outside a nightclub in the US city of Houston in the early hours of Sunday morning left six people injured, including one in critical condition, police said.

At around 2:11 a.m.

local time (07:11 GMT) on Sunday police responded to reports of a shooting outside Tabu nightclub, Houston Police Department Chief Troy Finner told a press conference, adding that there appeared to be "some kind of disturbance in the club" that spilled over into the parking lot.

"We have six victims, one of which was critical ... The male is out of surgery," Finner said, adding that the other five victims are in stable condition.

The victims' ages range from their late 20s to early 30s, the police chief said.

No arrests have been made so far, Finner added.

