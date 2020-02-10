UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Six People Killed, 11 Others Injured In Car Bomb Blast In Northwestern Syria - Source

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 10th February 2020 | 02:18 PM

Six People Killed, 11 Others Injured in Car Bomb Blast in Northwestern Syria - Source

Six people were killed and 11 others were injured as a result of a car bomb blast in Syria's northwestern city of Afrin, a source in the city administration told Sputnik on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2020) Six people were killed and 11 others were injured as a result of a car bomb blast in Syria's northwestern city of Afrin, a source in the city administration told Sputnik on Monday.

"Six people were killed and 11 others were injured as a result of a car explosion in Afrin's center in northern Aleppo province. Some of them are in serious condition," the source said.

Related Topics

Injured Bomb Blast Syria Car Aleppo

Recent Stories

PML-Q terms its talks with govt-committee successf ..

1 minute ago

Iran Intends to Continue Cooperation With Russia i ..

8 minutes ago

Merkel 'heir' gives up on 2021 candidacy: party so ..

8 minutes ago

European stock lose ground at open

8 minutes ago

Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) se ..

8 minutes ago

Japan reports 150 coronavirus cases

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.