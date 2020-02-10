Six People Killed, 11 Others Injured In Car Bomb Blast In Northwestern Syria - Source
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 10th February 2020 | 02:18 PM
Six people were killed and 11 others were injured as a result of a car bomb blast in Syria's northwestern city of Afrin, a source in the city administration told Sputnik on Monday
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2020) Six people were killed and 11 others were injured as a result of a car bomb blast in Syria's northwestern city of Afrin, a source in the city administration told Sputnik on Monday.
"Six people were killed and 11 others were injured as a result of a car explosion in Afrin's center in northern Aleppo province. Some of them are in serious condition," the source said.