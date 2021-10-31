UrduPoint.com

Six People Killed, 12 Injured In Blast At Aden Airport In Southern Yemen - Source

Umer Jamshaid 15 minutes ago Sun 31st October 2021 | 12:11 AM

Six People Killed, 12 Injured in Blast at Aden Airport in Southern Yemen - Source

Six people were killed and 12 others were injured as a result of an explosion near the international airport in Yemen's city of Aden, a security service source told Sputnik on Saturday

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2021) Six people were killed and 12 others were injured as a result of an explosion near the international airport in Yemen's city of Aden, a security service source told Sputnik on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, another source told Sputnik that a vehicle rigged with explosives blasted near an entrance to the Aden International Airport, adding that the number of victims is yet to be established.

"The blast that took place near the main entrance to the airport in eastern Aden killed six people. At least 12 citizens were injured," the source said.

Five of those injured are in serious conditions, the source added.

Related Topics

Injured Yemen Vehicle Aden Airport

Recent Stories

Vinicius de Oliveira retains UAE Warriors Bantamwe ..

Vinicius de Oliveira retains UAE Warriors Bantamweight title, as Ali Al Qaisi wi ..

56 minutes ago
 Jokerman Tiafoe into Vienna final

Jokerman Tiafoe into Vienna final

15 minutes ago
 What's in the global tax reform agreed by the G20? ..

What's in the global tax reform agreed by the G20?

15 minutes ago
 New Delhi Says Pope Francis Accepted Modi's Invita ..

New Delhi Says Pope Francis Accepted Modi's Invitation to Visit India

15 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed directs establishment of houses f ..

Hamdan bin Zayed directs establishment of houses for UAE nationals in Al Sila&#0 ..

2 hours ago
 G20 leaders approve global tax reform deal

G20 leaders approve global tax reform deal

18 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.