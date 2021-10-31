Six People Killed, 12 Injured in Blast at Aden Airport in Southern Yemen - Source

Six people were killed and 12 others were injured as a result of an explosion near the international airport in Yemen's city of Aden, a security service source told Sputnik on Saturday

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2021) Six people were killed and 12 others were injured as a result of an explosion near the international airport in Yemen's city of Aden, a security service source told Sputnik on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, another source told Sputnik that a vehicle rigged with explosives blasted near an entrance to the Aden International Airport, adding that the number of victims is yet to be established.

"The blast that took place near the main entrance to the airport in eastern Aden killed six people. At least 12 citizens were injured," the source said.

Five of those injured are in serious conditions, the source added.