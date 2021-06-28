UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Six People Killed, 13 Injured As Result Of Terrorist Attack In Central Mali - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 15 seconds ago Mon 28th June 2021 | 08:30 AM

Six People Killed, 13 Injured as Result of Terrorist Attack in Central Mali - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2021) Six people have been killed and 13 more injured as a result of a terrorist attack in the central part of Mali, media reported.

According to the RFI broadcaster, the incident took place near the town of Douentza on Sunday when a group of gunmen attacked a public transport vehicle.

Five of the wounded people have reportedly sustained severe injuries.

The attack is likely to have been committed by jihadists.

The Malian army said it had sent additional forces to the area to ensure the safety of civilians.

The situation in Mali was destabilized in 2012 when the Tuareg militants seized vast territories in the northern part of the country. The conflict escalated even more over the activities of Islamists, forces loyal to former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi as well as French interference.

Within the past several days, Mali faced a series of attacks, one of which left at least 13 peacekeepers injured.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Terrorist Militants Army Vehicle Mali Sunday Media

Recent Stories

Winners of Mohamed bin Zayed Award for Best GCC Te ..

8 hours ago

SBA, The Arabian House in Spain charts plan for st ..

11 hours ago

Mansour bin Zayed chairs meeting of General Budget ..

11 hours ago

Dubai implements the region’s first procedures f ..

12 hours ago

RTA announces paperless vehicle service certificat ..

12 hours ago

Dubai SME launches new business incubator in Dubai ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.