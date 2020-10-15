Six People Killed, 20 Injured in Tribal Violence in Eastern Sudan - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2020) At least six people have been killed and 20 more injured as a result of the tribal violence in the Sudanese port city of Suakin, media reported.

The committee of Sudanese doctors said that participants of the scuffle used knives and sticks, the Sudan Tribune newspaper reported on Wednesday.

Clashes between the Beni-Amer people and the al-Hadandawa people also took place in Port Sudan, the biggest port of the country. This incident also left some people killed and injured, but the exact number remains unknown.

The recent clashes have already urged the authorities to impose a curfew in Port Sudan and Suakin.