UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Six People Killed, 270 Injured In Earthquake In Turkey's East - Provincial Governors

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sat 25th January 2020 | 01:40 AM

Six People Killed, 270 Injured in Earthquake in Turkey's East - Provincial Governors

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2020) The death toll from the earthquake in Turkey's east has reached six, while 270 people have been injured, the governors of Turkey's provinces of Elazig and Malatya said on Friday.

A 6.8 magnitude earthquake hit the Elazig province at 8.55 p.m. local time (17:55 GMT).

Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said earlier in the day that at least four people were killed.

"Three people were killed in the city, while 225 others were injured. Rescue workers are trying to make their way to six people who remain under the rubble," Elazig Governor Cetin Oktay Kaldirim, said, as aired by the NTV broadcaster.

Meanwhile, Malatya Governor Aydin Barus said that three people were killed and 45 others injured in his province.

Related Topics

Injured Earthquake Governor Interior Minister Turkey Aydin Elazig Malatya From

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Japan hold talks to enhance cooperation ..

2 hours ago

Magnitude 6.8 Earthquake Hits Turkey's East - Disa ..

2 hours ago

PTI govt not involved in corruption: Sh Rashid

2 hours ago

Uzbekistan seeks to revamp banking sector with sha ..

2 hours ago

Khalifa Empowerment Programme participating in Lon ..

3 hours ago

Hearing on Vinnik Pre-Trial Custody in France to T ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.