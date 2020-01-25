(@FahadShabbir)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2020) The death toll from the earthquake in Turkey's east has reached six, while 270 people have been injured, the governors of Turkey's provinces of Elazig and Malatya said on Friday.

A 6.8 magnitude earthquake hit the Elazig province at 8.55 p.m. local time (17:55 GMT).

Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said earlier in the day that at least four people were killed.

"Three people were killed in the city, while 225 others were injured. Rescue workers are trying to make their way to six people who remain under the rubble," Elazig Governor Cetin Oktay Kaldirim, said, as aired by the NTV broadcaster.

Meanwhile, Malatya Governor Aydin Barus said that three people were killed and 45 others injured in his province.