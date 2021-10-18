Six People Killed, 3 Injured In Building Collapse In Eastern Afghanistan - Reports
Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Mon 18th October 2021 | 12:10 AM
KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2021) Six people were killed and three more injured in the collapse of the ceiling in a building in Afghanistan's eastern province of Nangarhar, the TOLOnews broadcaster reported on Sunday, citing local residents.
No children were among those killed, the broadcaster added.
The cause of the tragedy was not specified.