Six People Killed, 3 Trapped As Blast Hits Coal Mine In Colombia's Northeast - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sat 01st August 2020 | 01:00 AM

Six People Killed, 3 Trapped as Blast Hits Coal Mine in Colombia's Northeast - Reports

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st August, 2020) An explosion at a coal mine in northeastern Colombia has left six people killed and three others trapped as rescue works are underway, Colombian broadcaster La FM reported on Friday.

According to the report, the six coal mine workers were preliminary confirmed to have died from suffocation, while works are underway to rescue three other workers.

The blast reportedly occurred on Friday morning, possibly due to accumulation of excess methane in the mine.

