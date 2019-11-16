Six People Killed, 30 Others Wounded by Blast Close to Protest Spot in Baghdad - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2019) A bomb exploded close to an area where Iraqi anti-government protesters have been gathering in central Baghdad, media reported, adding that up to six people had been killed and about 30 others had been wounded in the incident.

The Xinhua news agency reported, citing an Iraqi Interior Ministry source, that on Friday, the blast of a bomb, planted inside a car, rocked Tayaran Square, located close to Tahrir Square, a place for the rallies that had been underway for weeks.

The outlet noted that at the time of the blast, a lot of protesters from Baghdad and neighboring provinces had gathered on Tahrir Square.

The mass anti-government demonstrations have been underway in Iraq's capital of Baghdad and several southern areas since October. They have often turned violent and protesters condemned the government forces for attacking them.