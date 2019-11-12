UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Six People Killed, 37 Injured As Bus Plunges Off Cliff In Peru - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 12th November 2019 | 01:53 PM

Six People Killed, 37 Injured as Bus Plunges Off Cliff in Peru - Reports

A passenger bus has plunged off a cliff in Peru, killing at least six people and injuring 37 more, Peruvian media reported, citing the Prosecutor's Office

BRASILIA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2019) A passenger bus has plunged off a cliff in Peru, killing at least six people and injuring 37 more, Peruvian media reported, citing the Prosecutor's Office.

The accident took place late on Monday as the passenger bus was heading from Puno to Juliaca one of the most popular tourist destinations due to Lake Titikaka tours starting from Puno and the airport being situated in Juliaca, according to the RPP broadcaster.

The investigation is ongoing, and the number of casualties may later rise, RPP added.

Fatal road accidents are frequent in Peru due to speeding, poor road conditions and dangerous turns. In early October, 23 people were killed in a bus crash in the southern Cusco region.

Related Topics

Accident Poor Road Tours Puno Juliaca Cusco Peru May October Media From Airport

Recent Stories

Olympic legend Carl Lewis to share his memories at ..

10 minutes ago

Bank of France forecasts weaker Q4 growth

25 minutes ago

38 minutes ago

79% of Pakistanis are pleased with the performance ..

41 minutes ago

NAB Court rejects Zardari's request regarding his ..

42 minutes ago

Cebu Pacific opens applications for the new batch ..

43 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.