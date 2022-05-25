UrduPoint.com

Six People Killed, 40 Injured In Tourist Bus Crash In India - Reports

Published May 25, 2022

At least six residents of the Indian state of West Bengal were killed and 40 injured in a tourist bus crash in the state of Odisha, Indian media reported on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2022) At least six residents of the Indian state of West Bengal were killed and 40 injured in a tourist bus crash in the state of Odisha, Indian media reported on Wednesday.

The bus carrying 77 people, 65 of them tourists from Bengal's Howrah and Hooghly districts, rolled down the road after the driver lost control over the vehicle near Durgaprasad village in Ganjam. The accident left 40 people injured, with 15 of them in serious condition, and six dead, The Telegraph India newspaper said, citing police.

Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee has ordered an investigation into the accident.

"Our administration is coordinating with Odisha officials for speedy post mortem of the dead, treatment for the injured, and their return. Rushing a high level team led by Principal Secretary, Disaster Management and MLA (Member of Legislative Assembly) Udaynarayanpur to Odisha," the chief minister said on Twitter.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, in turn, has expressed his condolences and wished speedy recovery to the injured, according to The Telegraph.

More Stories From World

