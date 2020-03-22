UrduPoint.com
Six People Killed After Bridge In Indiana Collapses During Flood - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sun 22nd March 2020 | 04:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2020) Floodwaters have swept away a bridge in the US state of Indiana, leaving six people killed, including three children, local media reported.

According to the WBIW broadcaster, floodwaters swept two vehicles off a roadway into the creek near the town of Laurel in an area near the intersection of Sanes Creek and Tee Hill roads - a heavy storm had passed through the area on Friday.

Following search and rescue operations on Friday and Saturday, police have reportedly found six bodies, including two males aged 48 and 47, a 35-year-old female, and three children aged 13, 7 and 4.

The scene is still under investigation by Indiana Conservation Officers and the Franklin County coroner's office, the broadcaster said.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

