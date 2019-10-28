UrduPoint.com
Six People Killed As Military Helicopter Crashes In Colombia - Air Force

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 28th October 2019 | 12:10 AM

Six People Killed as Military Helicopter Crashes in Colombia - Air Force

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2019) Six people died as a result of a military helicopter's crash in the central Colombian municipality of Alban, the national Air Force said on Sunday.

The Air Force confirmed that the crashed helicopter had been already found. According to the Air Force, the helicopter was in excellent condition and was several times used for transporting the country's president.

Once it was even used to transport Pope Francis during his visit to the Latin American nation.

"The Colombian Air Force expresses deep regret over the death of six crew members," the Air Force said.

According to the RCN radio broadcaster, the Bell 412 helicopter disappeared on late Friday after leaving the Palanquero base in the Department of Cundinamarca.

Causes of the incident remain unknown. The investigation has already been launched.

