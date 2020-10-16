Six people were killed and three others injured as a result of an explosion of a car on a roadside mine in the central Afghan province of Ghor on Friday, Afghanistan's TOLO News agency reported, citing Interior Ministry spokesman Tariq Aryan

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2020) Six people were killed and three others injured as a result of an explosion of a car on a roadside mine in the central Afghan province of Ghor on Friday, Afghanistan's TOLO news agency reported, citing Interior Ministry spokesman Tariq Aryan.

According to the report, the blast occurred in the city of Ferozkoh in the early hours of Friday.

No armed group has so far claimed responsibility for the attack.

Afghanistan has long suffered insurgency and terrorism of the Taliban radical movement. Insurgents regularly stage deadly explosions and other attacks, including against the civilian population. The Taliban is known to have provided al-Qaeda (terrorist organization, banned in Russia) and the Islamic State (terrorist organization, banned in Russia) with a safe haven in Afghanistan.

Though the Taliban engaged in peace talks with the government in September, violence in Afghanistan continues.