UrduPoint.com

Six People Killed, Dozens Injured As 2 Blasts Hit Near Schools In Western Kabul - Source

Faizan Hashmi Published April 19, 2022 | 11:20 AM

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2022) Six people were killed and dozens were injured as a result of two explosions on the territory of schools in western Kabul, a local source told Sputnik on Tuesday.

The first blast occurred on the territory of the Mumtaz school in western Kabul.

According to an eyewitness, several people were injured in the explosion. The second blast hit near another school in the capital's Dasht-e-Barchi district.

"Six people were killed and dozens were injured," the source said.

