Six People Killed During Attack On Government House In Guinea-Bissau - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published February 02, 2022 | 07:38 PM

At least six people have been killed in an armed attack on the government house in Guinea-Bissau, Portuguese news agency Lusa reported Wednesday, citing military sources

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2022) At least six people have been killed in an armed attack on the government house in Guinea-Bissau, Portuguese news agency Lusa reported Wednesday, citing military sources.

On Tuesday, a group of people in civilian clothes, armed with machine guns and grenade launchers, attacked the house of the government of Guinea-Bissau in the capital Bissau, where a meeting of the Council of Ministers was being held.

The attack, made during an attempted coup at the government house, resulted in casualties, the media reported, citing military sources.

Guinea-Bissau's President Umaro Sissoco Embalo said that the shooting in Bissau lasted five hours, resulting in "many deaths," while not providing specific number. Embalo also said he was safe and located at the presidential palace, adding that the situation in the city is under control.

The Russian embassy in Guinea-Bissau told Sputnik that rebels had taken Embalo hostage. After a fierce five-hour firefight, he was liberated and brought to the presidential palace.

