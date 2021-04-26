UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Six People Killed In Airstrike In Afghanistan's Maidan Wardak - Provincial Council Member

Umer Jamshaid 54 seconds ago Mon 26th April 2021 | 04:10 AM

Six People Killed in Airstrike in Afghanistan's Maidan Wardak - Provincial Council Member

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2021) Six members of the same family were killed in an airstrike in the Jalrez district of Afghanistan's Maidan Wardak Province, a member of the provincial council told Sputnik on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Taliban claimed that seven civilians, including children, were bombarded in Jalrez last evening, while another person was injured. The Taliban blamed the airstrike on Afghan forces and said that a house in Pul-e-Mihrab village was destroyed as a result.

In a separate incident, at least four people were killed by a roadside bomb in Gulran District in the northwestern part of Herat province.

A security source in Herat told Sputnik on Sunday that the bomb blast killed the district's national director of security and a former district governor, as well as two soldiers.

Clashes between the Taliban and the Afghan military have been ongoing despite the launch of peace talks in Doha, Qatar in September of last year. The Afghan military continues to regularly report on its special operations against the insurgents.

Related Topics

Taliban Injured Afghanistan Bomb Blast Governor Qatar Herat Doha Same September Sunday Family

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed: We affirm our full support for ..

1 hour ago

UAE, India: Model of international cooperation aga ..

1 hour ago

UAE expresses concern over latest developments in ..

2 hours ago

ADNOC stands with India during COVID-19 fallout

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Italian FM

3 hours ago

UAE affirms solidarity with India over Covid-19

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.