KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2021) Six members of the same family were killed in an airstrike in the Jalrez district of Afghanistan's Maidan Wardak Province, a member of the provincial council told Sputnik on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Taliban claimed that seven civilians, including children, were bombarded in Jalrez last evening, while another person was injured. The Taliban blamed the airstrike on Afghan forces and said that a house in Pul-e-Mihrab village was destroyed as a result.

In a separate incident, at least four people were killed by a roadside bomb in Gulran District in the northwestern part of Herat province.

A security source in Herat told Sputnik on Sunday that the bomb blast killed the district's national director of security and a former district governor, as well as two soldiers.

Clashes between the Taliban and the Afghan military have been ongoing despite the launch of peace talks in Doha, Qatar in September of last year. The Afghan military continues to regularly report on its special operations against the insurgents.