Six People Killed in Attack on Mining Convoy in Burkina Faso - Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2022) At least six people were killed in a militant attack on a convoy belonging to a gold mine in the province of Tapoa in eastern Burkina Faso, the country's Armed Forces said.

The incident occurred on Friday, when a Boungou mine convoy got attacked near the rural commune of Nadiabonli.

"Six civilian deaths were reported and two injured," the military said in a statement on Saturday.

The convoy vehicles were attacked on the night from Thursday to Friday, after they left the Boungou mine along with other maintenance vehicles, to help a supply convoy that had several vehicles stuck in the mud. After maintenance work was completed, five cars were left behind the convoy without military escort.