Six People Killed In Avalanche In Northern India - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 19th November 2019 | 02:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2019) Six people, including four servicemen and two civilian porters, were killed in an avalanche in Ladakh region in northern India at an altitude of above 18,000 feet, the Hindustan Times reported on Monday.

A source in the country's armed forces told the newspaper that an avalanche from large Siachen glacier had struck a group of eight at about 3 p.m. (09:30 GMT) on Monday.

Rescue crews quickly arrived at the scene and managed to extract all eight from the snow, seven of them were seriously injured and were evacuated by air to the nearest military hospital, but six of them died as a result of severe hypothermia.

