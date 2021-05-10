UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Six People Killed In Explosion At Police Station In Somalia's Capital - Ministry

Sumaira FH 8 hours ago Mon 10th May 2021 | 03:00 AM

Six People Killed in Explosion at Police Station in Somalia's Capital - Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2021) At least six people, including two law enforcement officers, were killed when a suicide bomber targeted a police station in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, the country's Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism has confirmed.

"Somali PM @MohamedHRoble has condemned the cowardly terrorist attack on Mogadishu's Waberi district police station that claimed lives of six people including two police officers .The PM extended his condolences to the families and the people of Somalia on the loss of lives," the Information Ministry said on Twitter.

According to Somali National Television (SNTV), the explosion occurred at Mogadishu's Waberi Police Station on Sunday evening, when a suicide bomber drove a vehicle filled up with explosives into the front gate of the station.

SNTV said that Waberi police chief Ahmed Bashane and Deputy Commander for Waliyow Adde Police Division Abdi Basid were among the six people killed in the blast.

"I condemn the terrorist attack on the Waberi district police station," Somalia's Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble said on Twitter.

Local media reports suggest that several people were wounded in the blast and there are civilian casualties.

Related Topics

Somalia Attack Terrorist Prime Minister Police Police Station Twitter Vehicle Suicide Mogadishu Sunday Media TV

Recent Stories

Local Press: Expo 2020 Dubai creates blueprint for ..

10 minutes ago

HRCP condemns carnage in Kabul

10 minutes ago

OIC Strongly Condemns Bombings at Girls School in ..

10 minutes ago

Infinite Clarity and Outclass Imagery Now Availabl ..

16 minutes ago

On International Humanitarian Law Day: OIC Appeals ..

16 minutes ago

PNS Saif Participated In Naval Drills With Us & Ca ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.